Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says 'New Hair, Don't Care' As She Flaunts New Look

Recently, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of her new 'bangs' hair style, which falls over the actor’s front hairline and covers her forehead. With a perfect lip shade and minimal makeup, Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunted a subtle smile as she clicked the selfie picture. Take a look at the picture shared:

Priyanka's post

With the picture shared, Priyanka Chopra wrote: ‘New hair, don’t care’. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen donning a beach-blue button shirt. Soon after Priyanka posted the picture, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and lauded ‘their baby girl’ for looking stunning. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture shared:

Fans react

Priyanka recently shared a stunning sunkissed picture of herself, which features the actor gazing out from her car. Captured by her relative Divya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen donning a baby pink flower printed outfit. Accessorising her look with a pair of platinum earrings, Priyanka went for the minimal makeup look and tied her hair behind in a bun. Take a look at the picture shared:

What's next for Priyanka?

Priyanka is currently gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s in Oregan, USA. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4 alongside Jada Pinkett Smith.

It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in, Citadel, which will stream on Amazon Prime Videos. If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes.

The project will mark her fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles. The actor will be also seen in Cowboy Ninja Viking.

(Image credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)

