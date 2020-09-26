Priyanka Chopra Jonas Mourns SP Balasubrahmanyam's Demise; Says 'your Legacy Will Live On'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle to mourn the loss of the veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away in Chennai. Sharing a picture of the late singer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also penned a heartwarming note for SP Balasubrahmanyam and recalled how the late singer had impacted Priyanka’s childhood days. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ post:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas pays tribute to SPB

In her brief note, Priyanka Chopra Jonas mentioned that SP Balasubrahmanyam’s songs are a huge part of her childhood memories. The actor added that the late singer’s voice will always be heard and his legacy will live for years to come. Chopra also offered her deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, after 52 days of grim battle for life following COVID-19 infection.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise:

The singer had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus earlier in August and was hospitalised at MGM Healthcare, where he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. SP Balasubrahmanyam is survived by wife Savitri and his two children - daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan. On September 4, Subrahmanyam had tested negative for COVID-19, however, the singer still continued to be on the ventilator and ECMO. The hospital also released an official statement addressing the news:

Celebrities mourn Balasubrahmanyam’s demise:

SP Balasubrahmanyam's death news came as a shock to the Indian film fraternity, as many stars mourned the singer’s untimely demise on social media and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Celebrities like Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Riteish Deshmukh, Lata Mangeshkar and Anil Kapoor expressed their grief on social media. India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, too, mourned the singer’s demise.

The official press release from MGM Healthcare informing the demise of #SPBalasubrahmanyam garu #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/PjflZEcNd2 — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) September 25, 2020

Priyanka- on the professional front:

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

(Image credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)

