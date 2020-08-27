Priyanka Chopra Jonas Requotes Words Of Laurel Thatcher Ulrich On Women's Equality Day

On the occasion of Women’s Equality Day in the US, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle to requote the words of American Historian, Laurel Thatcher Ulrich. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ post says that 'well-behaved women seldom make history'. Take a look at Priyanka’s post:

A noted Pulitzer Prize-winning American historian, Laurel Thatcher Ulrich specialises in early America and the history of women. She is also a professor at the esteemed Harvard University. Soon after Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the picture on Instagram, fans rushed to the comment section and lauded Priyanka for this thought-provoking post and dropped in heart emoticons. Take a look at how fans reacted to Priyanka’s post:

Also Read | New Zealand Mosque Shooter Sentenced To Life Without Parole

Also Read | Kamala Harris Recalls Spending Time With Grandfather In India, Hails His Social Teachings

Priyanka recently made it to the news when she spent some quality time at Mammoth Lakes, California. The actor shared a picture on Instagram, which features her sitting on a rock, sporting a big smile, as she clicks a selfie. Take a look at the picture shared:

What's next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

Also Read | New Zealand Mosque Shooter Sentenced To Life Without Parole

If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Even though no official statement has been issued by the actor or the makers, it would be exciting to witness Priyanka portray an astronaut. Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers.

Also Read | Kamala Harris Recalls Spending Time With Grandfather In India, Hails His Social Teachings

(Image credits: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.