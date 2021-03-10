Priyanka Chopra Jonas Stuns In Saint Laurent Dress For Magazine Shoot, Asks 'Wanna Play?'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is The British Fashion Council’s new Ambassador for Positive Change, took to Instagram on Tuesday night and posted a picture from her shoot for British Vogue 2021. Priyanka was styled by Dena Neustadter Giannini, as she stunned in her Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello. PeeCee posed amid a basketball court and asked, "Wanna play?" in the caption. Soon, her post met with a flurry of comments.

Priyanka's shoot for British Vogue

In 2020, the actor had told British Vogue that she “loves how fearless British fashion is” and that “the country has some of the best dressers in the world.” Speaking about how “fashion is so intertwined with pop culture”, the actor remarked that so many people turn to fashion as a form of self-expression. She continued that it’s time to continue to create seats at the table for those who are underrepresented, so the table actually reflects the world that people live in.

During the lockdown as well, The White Tiger actor shot for the magazine from home and shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram. The actor, along with husband Nick Jonas, clicked some pics while playing the piano at home. Chopra pulled off an outfit from Fendi and complimented her look with nude lipstick and a neat hairdo.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is basking in the success of her recently released memoir, Unfinished. On Tuesday, she shared a picture of her book featured on a New York City billboard. PeeCee mentioned that she was thrilled to be included in the Women's History Month celebration to amplify women’s voices. Sharing her happiness, she added, "Unfinished on a six-storey Amazon Books billboard in NYC outside of Penn Station." She went on to call it a "surreal" feeling and continued, "What makes it more special is that it’s exactly a month since I released Unfinished."

On the work front, Priyanka has been shooting for her upcoming Amazon series titled Citadel in London. She wrapped up the shoot of her film, Text For You. Apart from this, she will be seen in another outing, Sheela, directed by Barry Levinson.