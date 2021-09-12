Priyanka Chopra Pens Heartfelt Note For Lara Dutta; Reminisces 21 Years Of Friendship

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta both began their acting career after winning their respective beauty pageants. While Priyanka Chopra won Miss World 2000, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe. Since then, the two actors share a fairly good bond and recently met in London. Following their meet, Priyanka shared a photo and penned a heartfelt note for Lara Dutta. She also missed Pradeep Guha at their get-together.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra recently shared a selfie with Lara Dutta and her daughter Saira. In the photo, Priyanka donned a yellow outfit while Lara kept it simple with a striped shirt. Priyanka mentioned how she and Lara Dutta have been friends for more than two decades. She wrote, "21 years and counting.. friendships that can pick up at any given time… @larabhupathi and her most shining star. Saira you’re definitely your mums daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories. Also Missed you #Pradeepguha 🙏🏽❤️".

Priyanka and Lara paid their heartfelt respects to Pradeep Guha

Pradeep Guha was a well-known media personality and filmmaker. The producer passed away on August 21, 2021, after a battle against liver cancer. The producer was very close to both Priyanka and Lara Dutta. The two actors paid their heartfelt respects to Pradeep Guha via social media. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared several throwback photos with Guha and wrote, "You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something I have always admired so much. This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much. I’ve had very few constants in my life and outside my parents, you were one that I truly saw as my mentor.". On the other hand, Lara Dutta wrote, "My dearest PG @guhapradeep you were always the KING who was the most successful ‘Queen maker’. May we, your protégés always keep your memory alive and shining bright and may you always watch over us as you have always done.".

Priyanka Chopra had revealed in an interview back in her 20s that she and Dia Mirza were 'babes' when they competed for Miss India. She further revealed how they used to look up to Lara Dutta and called the latter mom. Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, and Dia Mirza competed for Miss India the same year they won international titles.

