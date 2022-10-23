Priyanka Chopra Rejoices As NYC Mayor Announces Public Holiday On Diwali: 'After All...'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has won hearts not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. The actor always ensures to celebrate her Indian culture wherever she is. Now, as New York City's Mayor recently announced a public holiday on the occasion of Diwali, Priyanka Chopra is overjoyed and celebrating the same.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Chopra shared a piece of news in which Mayor Eric Adams and New York state representative Jenifer Rajkumar could be heard announcing a holiday on account of Diwali from 2023. Sharing the news, the Quantico star expressed her happiness and reflected on how representation matters. She wrote, "After all these years! My teenage self living in Queens is crying tears of joy. Representation matters!"

New York City is home to nearly two lakh Asians. For the past several years, Asians residing in the country have pleaded the government to make Diwali a school holiday. The new announcement is surely worth celebrating for the Indian community in the US. Even the Matrix: Resurrections star has attended schools in Newton, Massachusetts, Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Queens, New York.

Priyanka Chopra's last year's Diwali celebration

Priyanka Chopra currently resides in LA with her singer-husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actor always ensures to celebrate various festivals with her family and throws parties for the same in the US. Last year, the couple threw a lavish Diwali bash and invited many of her friends from Hollywood. The actor was spotted dancing and grooving to Hindi and Punjabi tracks as it marked her first Diwali in her LA home.

