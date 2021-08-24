Priyanka Chopra Remembers Late Father On His Birth Anniversary; Cuts Special Cake

Priyanka Chopra has always mentioned she was very close to her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra. The actor also has a permanent tattoo on her side wrist that says "Daddy's Lil Girl" engraved in her father's handwriting. The actor remembered her late father on his 71st birth anniversary on Monday, 23 August 2021.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates her late father Dr Ashok Chopra's birth anniversary

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her father's birth anniversary celebration. The actor shared a photo of a cake that had "Happy Birthday Papa" written on it. In the story, Priyanka also tagged her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, and brother Siddharth Chopra. The actor lost her father in 2013 after a long battle with cancer.

Madhu Chopra remembers her late husband

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, went down memory lane to celebrate her husband's 71st birth anniversary. She wrote "The best!" in the caption of the photo. Priyanka Chopra reacted and wrote, "Best ever" in the comments. She also shared a mother photo of late Dr Ashok Chopra and wrote, "Remembering…. Today more than everyday !."

Priyanka Chopra's Rakhi celebration with her family

Priyanka Chopra shares a strong bond with her family. The actor often spends time with her family and also shares glimpses from their outings. The actor recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother after five years. She shared several photos with her brother and wrote, "First time together in 5 years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you lil brother @siddharthchopra89 ♥️ Also #HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are…expecting my gifts soon too 😂 - Love, Mimi."

On Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. The actor is currently shooting for the spy-thriller series Citadel with her co-lead and Game Of Thrones fame Richard Madden. The actor will also feature in the film Text For You starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The actor also has Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4 in her pipeline. Also, she will star alongside Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa.

