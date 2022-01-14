Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Felt Embarrassed At The Screening Of 'Aitraaz'; Here's Why

Priyanka Chopra, recently in an interview, reflected on playing 'sexually charged character' in 2004's release Aitraaz at the age of over 21 years, and how the positive response to the film changed her script choices. The actor revealed that people warned her against taking up the role and stated that the audience may not see her with 'purity' later.

Priyanka Chopra talks about working in Aitraaz

In an interview with Vanity air, Chopra said that female actors back in the day were expected to be 'coy, pure, and good girls', however, her character was a 'bad b****'. She stated because her character was a 'sexual predator, and she was 21 or 22 years old, people were like 'if you play such a sexually charged character, I don't know if your audience will be able you with that kind o purity and that dream girl.' She added, "The girl you want to take to your parents, basically, versus the one you want to take to your bed."

Further adding, Chopra revealed that she was 'shocked' by how well her character in the film was appreciated. She added that she 'will never forget' at the screening, she was 'terrified, and embarrassed' because her parents were watching the film as well. When the film was finished, she shared that people 'stood up and were clapping and they were looking at her.' She added there were 'other people (Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor)', and people were waiting outside to congratulate her. She described it as a 'crazy moment in her head' because she had thought that she was going to be cancelled after the film and 'no one is going to work with her'.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor said that the film 'changed her career' and encouraged her to take up projects that made her 'nervous.' The actor also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Villain in the film. Helmed by Abbas-Mustan, the film also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Chopra played a woman who was stuck in an unhappy marriage with an old wealthy man. Her character can be seen trying to make sexual advances at her former boyfriend, who works under her husband. When he resists her as he is happily married, she accuses him of rape.

Image: Twitter/@gurpejveer