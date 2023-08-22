Priyanka Chopra Sends Handwritten Note To Anil Sharma On Gadar 2 Success, Director Reacts

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, has been taking the box office by storm. So far, the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has minted Rs 375.10 crore India nett. The film, which has been liked by the audience and a section of the critics, has also been receiving rave reviews from industry insiders who've called it a 'blockbuster'. Now, joining the list of people singing praises for Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. The couple recently sent a hand-written note to the director congratulating him for the film's phenomenal success.

3 things you need to know

Priyanka Chopra has previously collaborated with Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma in the 2003 film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

The actor sent a note to Anil Sharma, director of Gadar 2.

Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas and is now settled in the US.

Priyanka Chopra congratulates director Anil Sharma on Gadar 2 success

On August 21, Anil Sharma took to his X account ( formerly known as Twitter), to share a picture of the note sent to him by the Fashion actress. Priyanka Chopra and his singer-actor husband Nick Jonas sent a bouquet of flowers along with a hand-written note to Sharma that read: "Dear Anil Sir, Congratulations on the super success of Gadar 2! Lots of wishes for the future endevours! Much Love, Priyanka & Nick."

Anil Sharma reacts to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' warm wishes

In reply, the filmmaker expressed his gratitude to the actress. Sharing the picture of the handwritten note and the bouquet of flowers on social media, Sharma wrote: "Thx @priyankachopra and @nickjonas for your warm wishes ... it really touched my heart #Gadar2."

(Anil Sharma says Priyanka's note 'touched my heart' | Image: Anil Sharma/X)

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut in Anil Sharma's 2003 film

(Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy | Image: IMDB)

For the unversed, Priyanka made her Bollywood debut with the Anil Sharma directorial The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). Apart from Priyanka, the movie also starred Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol in the lead role and Preity Zinta. Interestingly, the movie also featured Gadar: Ek Prem Katha villain Amrish Puri.