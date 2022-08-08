Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pic With Daughter Malti & Hubby Nick From Recent Pool Date

After Priyanka Chopra’s pictures from her 40th birthday celebrations full of fun and frolic surfaced on social media, fans were treated to an amazing family portrait of the actor. Nick and Priyanka who are currently enjoying a new phase of life as parents, recently shared an adorable family picture while posing with their newborn daughter, Malti.

As the couple has been quite careful about not revealing their little one’s face on social media, Priyanka shared a click on her Instagram story where the three can be seen posing in style with the baby's face covered with emoji. Though the star did not caption the picture, however, the snap just reminded fans of the golden moments that the couple is creating with their little daughter.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys pool time with Malti, Nick

The picture seems to be from Nick and Priyanka’s gappy weekend where they can be seen chilling in a pool as the global sensation holds her daughter. To note, the baby’s face is expectedly covered with a heart emoji. The Citadel star tagged her husband in the story. Nick, also reposted the picture on his Instagram story with various red heart emoticons.

Nick and Priyanka had welcomed Malti in January via surrogacy where they had announced the news with a joint statement. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote then.

Previously, Priyanka’s mother Madhu in a conversation with The New Indian Express mentioned how 'honoured' she was to have her granddaughter take her name. “I got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and I was so honoured. In our tradition, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears. Nick’s dad did those rituals,” she told the leading daily.

Meanwhile, The Sky is Pink star who turned 40 recently, had dropped a photo dump from her birthday celebrations on social media. "Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far) (sic)” she wrote then alongside the pictures.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra