Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Version Of 'self Care Sunday' In New Insta Post; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a picture as she indulged in a 'self-care Sunday'. The actor is currently busy with her upcoming series Citadel and will also soon be seen in Matrix 4. Chopra shared a sneak peek into her Sunday as she relaxed and took out some time for herself.

Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'self-care Sunday'

Chopra took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of herself with a face mask on. As she shared the picture, Chopra wrote, "self-care Sunday" with a heart emoticon. The White Tiger actor had been receiving backlash for the past few days as she was one of the judges on the show The Activist. Priyanka Chopra released a statement and apologized to audiences that criticized the show for its tone-deaf format.

Priyanka Chopra apologises for the format of 'The Activist'

The series, produced by CBS and Global Citizen earlier had a format that would bring together six activists from around the globe as they work to bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes, health, education and the environment. Their success is judged based on social media engagement through digital media campaigns. Chopra serves as a judge on the series, alongside Usher and Julianne Hough. Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared a lengthy statement as she apologized for the tone-deaf format of the show. Her statement read-

I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard. The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when

it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate.

The show, which has already been filmed, will now be remade as a documentary, with the same activists who took part in the reality show format.

(Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram)