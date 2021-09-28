Priyanka Chopra Sits With Crossed Legs In A Private Jet; Fans Love Her 'desi Girl' Style

Actor Priyanka Chopra, recently, jetted off to Spain in a private flight for the next shoot schedule of her upcoming series named Citadel. The picture shared by her team on their verified Instagram handle showed her sitting in the private jet with her legs crossed. See the picture below.

Priyanka Chopra sits with her legs crossed in a private jet

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Priyanka Chopra's team dropped a picture where she can be seen sporting a black and white striped shirt, beige pants, and a brown jacket. However, it was her Indian desi pose that has grabbed everyone's eyeballs. Many of her fans and followers rushed to commented, "India wale," and "Loved her style of sitting" comments. A fan wrote, "Sitting the Indian way. Most comfortable," while another one added, "That's the most comfortable way to sit... kudos to you Priyanka... You still are our Desi girl." Several other fans quipped, "nice moments," "beautiful," and "stunning."

According to Hindustan Times, the picture was reported captured by her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. Earlier, Priyanka's co-actor from Citadel, Osy Ikhile had also dropped an Instagram reel video of their private jet. The video featured Priyanka and Nick Jonas' dog, Diana, and her sipping champagne.

Recently, the Quantico actor was in Paris for hosting Global Citizen Live. She was accompanied by Elton John and other performers. During the broadcast, the actor said, "There has never been a greater need for advocacy than right now."

Before taking part in the Global Citizen event, The White Tiger star made headlines for her show, The Activist. The show is a competitive series that aimed to pit various activists and public figures against each other to promote their causes on social media with the goal of securing the highest amount of funding to win the game. The actor received a backlash and the series was shifted to a one-time documentary special format. Priyanka also addressed the backlash and apologized to her fans for hurting their sentiments unintentionally.

Priyanka will next be seen in the romantic drama, Text for You opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She has also been cast for The Matrix Resurrections. The actor has also committed to featuring alongside Mindy Kaling in an untitled comedy-drama, action film Cowboy Ninja Viking, and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

