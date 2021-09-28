Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra Sits With Crossed Legs In A Private Jet; Fans Love Her 'desi Girl' Style

Priyanka Chopra's team shared a picture where she can be seen sitting in a private jet with her legs crossed. The actor is reportedly jetting off to Spain.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
priyanka chopra

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra


Actor Priyanka Chopra, recently, jetted off to Spain in a private flight for the next shoot schedule of her upcoming series named Citadel. The picture shared by her team on their verified Instagram handle showed her sitting in the private jet with her legs crossed. See the picture below.

Priyanka Chopra sits with her legs crossed in a private jet

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Priyanka Chopra's team dropped a picture where she can be seen sporting a black and white striped shirt, beige pants, and a brown jacket. However, it was her Indian desi pose that has grabbed everyone's eyeballs. Many of her fans and followers rushed to commented, "India wale," and "Loved her style of sitting" comments. A fan wrote, "Sitting the Indian way. Most comfortable," while another one added, "That's the most comfortable way to sit... kudos to you Priyanka... You still are our Desi girl." Several other fans quipped, "nice moments," "beautiful," and "stunning."

READ | Priyanka Chopra hails leaders at Global Vaccine Summit for helping 'low income' nations

According to Hindustan Times, the picture was reported captured by her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. Earlier, Priyanka's co-actor from Citadel, Osy Ikhile had also dropped an Instagram reel video of their private jet. The video featured Priyanka and Nick Jonas' dog, Diana, and her sipping champagne.

READ | Priyanka Chopra inspires Parineeti's latest 'sunburnt' pic from Maldives, former reacts
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Osy Ikhile (@osyikhile)

Recently, the Quantico actor was in Paris for hosting Global Citizen Live. She was accompanied by Elton John and other performers. During the broadcast, the actor said, "There has never been a greater need for advocacy than right now."

READ | Priyanka Chopra is all set to host Global Citizen Festival 2021 in Paris

Before taking part in the Global Citizen event, The White Tiger star made headlines for her show, The Activist. The show is a competitive series that aimed to pit various activists and public figures against each other to promote their causes on social media with the goal of securing the highest amount of funding to win the game. The actor received a backlash and the series was shifted to a one-time documentary special format. Priyanka also addressed the backlash and apologized to her fans for hurting their sentiments unintentionally. 

READ | Priyanka Chopra starts rehearsal for Global Citizen Festival 2021 in Paris, shares pics

Priyanka will next be seen in the romantic drama, Text for You opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She has also been cast for The Matrix Resurrections. The actor has also committed to featuring alongside Mindy Kaling in an untitled comedy-drama, action film Cowboy Ninja Viking, and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. 

READ | Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her 'Evening in Paris'; Nick reacts

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: priyanka chopra, nick jonas, Citadel
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com