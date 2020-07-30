Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Favourite Dish Made By Hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently talked about her favourite dishes and one particular dish that Nick Jonas cooks very well, in an interview with a media outlet. She also talked about quarantining with him in the US and her views on cooking. Read ahead to know exactly what the actor said.

Also Read | Home decor ideas to steal from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' California home

Priyanka recently mentioned that she loves Nick Jonas' tuna sandwiches. She talked about how the singer made the best tuna sandwiches and how she couldn't resist them. Priyanka also confessed that she didn't really like cooking a lot and it was a skill that she really didn't take to. But the star also let the portal in on a little secret that she loved avocado egg sandwiches with pickles and chilli on them.

Also Read | This Day That Year: Priyanka Chopra visits Meghan Markle & Prince Harry with Nick Jonas

Talking about being in lockdown, Priyanka mentioned that it was a good time for creative people as they could essentially create something and sell that online till the world got back to normal. For now, the actor mentioned she was trying to learn an instrument but was confused at what instrument it could be.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas, Padma Lakshmi, others for their Emmy nominations

Grateful for my blessings

Priyanka then talked about how she woke each morning filled with gratitude and was very thankful. The actor mentioned how she always took time out to count her blessing and also that she was aware of how privileged she was to be able to practice social distance and mentioned all the situations and places where people really weren't able to do so.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donate for Bihar Flood relief after Assam floods

The actor is also very active on social media and keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts. She recently uploaded a picture with her husband and wrote - To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you (@) Nick Jonas. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.