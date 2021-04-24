Priyanka Chopra teams with UNICEF to encourage vaccination, says 'only way to end COVID'

With the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases daily, several Bollywood stars are spreading awareness about the need to get vaccinated. The latest star to join the bandwagon was actress and author Priyanka Chopra who took to Instagram and shared a video while requesting the need to get vaccinated which she said is the only way to ‘put an end to this pandemic and create a safer and healthier future.’

Priyanka Chopra's partnership with UNICEF for vaccination drive

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Priyanka announced her partnership with UNICEF as a vaccine champion this World Immunization Week where she will ‘encourage people to take action and get themselves inoculated.’ Towards the end of the post, Priyanka urged people to get their loved ones, children to get their jabs and protected them from all diseases.’ Apart from penning the motivational note, the actress also shared a video that showed how vaccines have always proved to be beneficial for people especially children who have been receiving it since their birth for their better growth and immunity building.

UNICEF thanked the actress for spreading the message like fire in the comment section and wrote, “Vaccines bring us closer - we can't wait to learn, play, and grow together again. Thank you Priyanka Chopra for sharing this message! #VaccinesWork.” Earlier, on April 20, the actress took to Twitter and shared a note while expressing her concern regarding the COVID-19 situation across India. She talked about the situation which is ‘out of control’ and the medical fraternity which is ‘at a breaking point’. She even urged her fans and followers to ‘stay home’ and step out wearing a mask.'

“The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I’m seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary… the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point”. She continued, “Please stay home… I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers”. “Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: Stay home. Ensure everyone you know stays home. If you have to step out, wear a mask. Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation… we cannot take this lightly. Get the vaccine when it’s your turn”. She concluded her note, “Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system (sic),” she wrote.

(Image credit: PriyankaChopra/ Instagram/ UNICEF/ Twitter)