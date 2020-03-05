The Debate
Priyanka Chopra's Trendsetting And Chic Airport Looks; See Pics

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra has always stunned the fashion industry with her trending looks. Here are Priyanka Chopra Jonas' airport looks that will give you fashion goals

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is considered an icon by many young ambitious actors in the country. She made her breakthrough by winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 and soon stepped into the world of films. Priyanka is also tagged as a fashion trendsetter. Apart from her acting skills, the Sky Is Pink actor never fails to amaze the audience with her fashion intelligence. Here are some of the airport looks of Priyanka Chopra to take fashion cues from:

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut: Five of the best airport looks of the Queen actor

Priyanka Chopra's Airport Looks 

Priyanka was spotted on Mumbai Airport returning back to attend the Katy Perry concert. Here, she donned grey oversized joggers with white top. The top was full-sleeved with oversized arms.  

Also Read: Ranveer Singh: Check out the Bollywood actor's latest airport look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

In this airport look, Priyanka wore a simple sober maroon . The dress was covered with flower pattern cut prints. It was a cuff handed dress. However, she decided to keep the look simple by wearing minimal jewellery. Priyanka Chopra Jonas simply paired a pair of pointed-toe heels, which matched her dress.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's top 5 airport looks to give you some style inspiration

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Priyanka was also spotted wearing a grey wide-leg boyfriend jeans along with a pink-blue striped shirt. The shirt was cuff handed with light rose pink and blue stripes printed over it. The grey jeans had a ripped flavour at the bottom. Priyanka wore simple white heels to pair with the outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Top 5 airport looks to give you some style inspiration

In the recent past, Priyanka Chopra was spotted flying back to California. She looked stunning in the airport. She sported a casual black pullover with same coloured jeans. Priyanka Chopra went all black in this airport look, pairing black co-ords with black boots and a black bag. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
