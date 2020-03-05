Priyanka Chopra's Trendsetting And Chic Airport Looks; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is considered an icon by many young ambitious actors in the country. She made her breakthrough by winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 and soon stepped into the world of films. Priyanka is also tagged as a fashion trendsetter. Apart from her acting skills, the Sky Is Pink actor never fails to amaze the audience with her fashion intelligence. Here are some of the airport looks of Priyanka Chopra to take fashion cues from:

Priyanka Chopra's Airport Looks

Priyanka was spotted on Mumbai Airport returning back to attend the Katy Perry concert. Here, she donned grey oversized joggers with white top. The top was full-sleeved with oversized arms.

In this airport look, Priyanka wore a simple sober maroon . The dress was covered with flower pattern cut prints. It was a cuff handed dress. However, she decided to keep the look simple by wearing minimal jewellery. Priyanka Chopra Jonas simply paired a pair of pointed-toe heels, which matched her dress.

Priyanka was also spotted wearing a grey wide-leg boyfriend jeans along with a pink-blue striped shirt. The shirt was cuff handed with light rose pink and blue stripes printed over it. The grey jeans had a ripped flavour at the bottom. Priyanka wore simple white heels to pair with the outfit.

In the recent past, Priyanka Chopra was spotted flying back to California. She looked stunning in the airport. She sported a casual black pullover with same coloured jeans. Priyanka Chopra went all black in this airport look, pairing black co-ords with black boots and a black bag.

