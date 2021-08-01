Priyanka Chopra Turns Her Selfie Mode On Leaving Nick Jonas Drooling, Check Out Pic

As the fans await Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ amazing posts on social media, they recently witnessed a hot picture of the actor as she turned her selfie mode on. All her fans were delighted to see her photo and urged her not to look so hot all the time. Even Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas took to her post and complimented the actor leaving her blushing.

Priyanka Chopra’s selfie mode

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a sensuous photo of herself in which she can be seen capturing her selfie showcasing the soft curls in her hair. She can also be seen wearing a white top with a deep v-neck as she gracefully looks at the camera. In the caption, she added a camera emoji along with hashtags #selfiemode and #citadel.

The moment Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram post surfaced on the internet, it boggled the minds of her fans. Many of them added tons of compliments for her stating how ‘beautiful’ and ‘hot’ she looked in her photo while many others referred to her as the ‘prettiest.’ Some of them also asked her not to look this hot while some others mentioned how she was killing them with her looks.

Many others added hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express how much they loved her photo. Even Priyanka’s husband and the popular American musician, Nick Jonas took to her Instagram post and wrote, “You’re hot. Priyanka reacted to his comment by adding a monkey emoji depicting how she was blushing on receiving the compliment. Take a look at some of the reactions to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ latest selfie on Instagram.





Priyanka Chopra expresses her opinion on Olympics

Priyanka Chopra recently penned a heartfelt note for the Olympic Gold Medalist, Simone Biles and wrote how she was a role model. In the caption, she wrote, “I had the joy of getting to know @simonebiles a few years ago, and she blew me away then with her vulnerability and self-awareness. Simone, yesterday we were reminded why you are truly the GOAT, and why nothing supersedes taking care of ourselves…" Further, she shared a not of thanks and wrote, "Thank you for helping normalise that even under tremendous pressure, it’s ok to be human. Thank you for your courage and strength. You are a role model, and just like the rest of the world I’m so inspired and awed by you. Once again you have shown us what it truly means to be a champion. Sending ❤"

