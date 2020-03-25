Priyanka Chopra's 'Agneepath' Was Offered To Nana Patekar? Know More Lesser-known Facts

Agneepath is one of the most popular and iconic films of Bollywood. The action-drama flick stars Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Om Puri and Zarina Wahab. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Agneepath is a reboot of the 1990 film of the same name.

Hrithik Roshan plays the lead role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan and Sanjay Dutt plays the role of the antagonist Kancha Cheena. Formerly, these roles were played by Amitabh Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa respectively. Rishi Kapoor is seen portraying a newly introduced character of Rauf Lala. The film pursues the conflict of a common man, Vijay Chauhan, as he seeks revenge from Kancha, for unfairly framing and killing his father in the island village of Mandwa. Check out Agneepath's trivia.

Agneepath's lesser-known facts:

In an interview, Hrithik Roshan stated that while fighting with Sanjay Dutt, he was really injured and his action scenes at the ending were nothing but real.

Agneepath was the first movie in Sanjay Dutt's 30 years career where the actor appeared bald.

Even though the flick was a remake of the classic Agneepath, several changes were made. The backdrop of drugs was introduced, the reason for the death of Vijay's father was changed, Mithun's character was done away with, and Rishi Kapoor's new character was introduced.

Hrithik Roshan sports a number of colourful vests in the film, actually those were white vests which his designers coloured using dye.

Initially, the role of Kaancha Cheena was offered to Nana Patekar. However, he declined it and it went to Sanjay Dutt.

Abhishek Bachchan was also considered for the lead role but he declined it. Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role in the original Agneepath.

According to the reports, Karan Johar wanted to remake the film because the original film Agneepath released in 1990 starring Amitabh Bachan did not do well at the box office and as his father was the producer of the film, he wanted to have a remake.

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan had declined Farhan Akhtar's Don 2006 remake as he didn't want to play the iconic character played by Amitabh Bachchan. But he agreed to star in this film which originally had Amitabh Bachchan.

After Karan Malhotra finished the script, Karan Johar went to Spain to approach Hrithik Roshan for the film where he was shooting for Zindagi Na Mile Dobara.

The character of Rishi Kapoor, Rau Lala was not promoted before the film's release, but after the release, Rauf Lala was more acclaimed than Kancha played by Sanjay Dutt.

