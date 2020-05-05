Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Approaches Police After Her Father's Phone Taken On Knife-point

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle to report a serious crime. Tagging Delhi Police, Meera wrote how her father's phone was snatched on knife-point while he was out taking a walk in Police Colony, Delhi. She further wrote that 'This is how safe you claim Delhi to be', and tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the tweet.

Meera also shared the FIR number in the next tweet when the official handle of DCP North Delhi wrote to her asking for her details and contact number. Meera wrote that the Police Colony mentioned is at Prince Road near PCR Police Line, Model Town.

@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 5, 2020

Pl give some more details/ contact number. Which police Colony is this? — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) May 5, 2020

Fir no: NWD-MT-000568 at prince road near pcr police line, model town. Can send you the contact number in direct msg or some email. https://t.co/KFmH0vTtFo — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 5, 2020

Uncertain future worrisome, producers not sure when shoots will resume: Meera Chopra

Actor Meera Chopra said the complete shutdown of film industry amid the nationwide lockdown worries her. The film industry came to a grinding halt after the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

She said, "It worries me a lot, I was suppose to start shooting for a show in April, and a movie in June. Both the projects are halted because none of the industry folks know when the shooting will be resumed now. I've been in touch with my producers and they are equally blank about the future."

"It seems right now nothing is in our hands. We are facing a huge crisis and we all have to fight that first and then think about anything else. We have to fight corona together for our better future. It's very important to maintain our mental balance right now, it's a very sensitive period," Meera told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

