Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Career And Quantico Terror Plot Controversy

Priyanka Chopra stars in the international television show Quantico which revolves around FBI recruits who travel to the Quantico base located in Virginia to train as special agents. She was the first South Asian female actor to lead an American television series. She plays the role of Alex Parrish in Quantico. The cast of Quantico includes Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy, Aunjanue Ellis, Yasmine Al Massri and many more.

Priyanka's Hollywood journey to fame with Quantico

Priyanka Chopra started her Hollywood journey by releasing her musical singles. She had to sing like an American and was highly criticised for her accent. Priyanka has claimed that she wanted to go wherever her career takes her and she had not aimed for a television show. For the role in Quantico, she was auditioned by the creator Joshua Safran who did not know that Priyanka was already a big star in India. In December 2014, Priyanka’s team announced that she had signed a one-year TV development deal with ABC in December 2019. Priyanka was given 25 scripts for pilot shows that she was supposed to read. She chose four and said Quantico was her favourite choice. Later, she said it was also ABC’s top choice for her. She then went on to win two People's Choice Awards in the years 2016 and 2017 for the favourite dramatic TV actor (female).

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Gets Emotional At TIFF Debut Of 'The Sky Is Pink'

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Bonds With 'girl Crush' Priyanka Chopra At NY Fashion Week

Quantico: Hindu terror plot controversy

In an episode, Priyanka, playing Alex Parrish, an anti-terrorist officer, is trying to stop a nuclear attack in Manhattan just days before an India-Pakistan summit is going to take place. But what happens next has drawn huge criticism from Indian fans. On June 1st, the episode named The Blood of Romeo aired on television. In it, Priyanka's character, FBI agent Alex Parrish, prevents a terror plot before a summit between India and Pakistan is to be held. While investigating, Parrish finds a religious sign - a Rudraksha chain - which was worn by one of the suspects. This ends the plot planned by Indian nationalists to frame Pakistan for a nuclear terror attack. Soon fans started expressing their views on Twitter and they were not in favour of the show.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra: Some Of Her Charitable Activities You Should Know of

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao: Priyanka Chopra Phenomenally Talented

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.