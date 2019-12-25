The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Priyanka Chopra-inspired Bridal Looks For Your Wedding Wardrobe

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra is a fashion icon for many. Here are some of Priyanka Chopra's photos where she appears in Indian outfits especially in bridal wear. Read on.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

Actress, philanthropist, singer and beauty pageant winner - is there anything that the beautiful and super talented Priyanka Chopra cannot do? She is a fashionista for many and her outfits are perfect ideas for every girl out there. To find yourself the right one that fits well and highlights your assets for any function is a task that can be quite challenging. But, there is a way to dress it up intelligently. Listed below are some of Pee Cee’s best Indian and wedding outfits you can opt for your wedding day.

ALSO READ: Dressed Head-To-Toe In Sabyasachi, Priyanka Chopra Looked Magnificent At Her Wedding Reception In Mumbai

Bridal red lehenga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka wore a vibrant red lehenga by Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her wedding day. Reportedly, it took 3,720 hours to create this particular look. She was adorned with jewellery, from an array of bracelets to a nose ring from the likes of Chopard.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Left Everyone Amazed In These 5 Stunning Outfits

Gold lehenga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka opted for an ornate gold lehenga choli by Falguni Shane Peacock for their official wedding reception at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. She paired it with diamond jewellery and flowers in her hair.

Blue gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

The newlywed wore a blue and gold strapless gown for an intimate family reception at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. She paired the dress with a stunning diamond statement necklace and gypsophila in her hair.

ALSO READ: 5 Priyanka Chopra Outfits That Are Perfect For Every Occasion

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra: Quantico Actor's Vacation Diaries With Family

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
SOURCES: CDS TO BE NAMED ON DEC 26
GUJARAT CM BATS FOR CAA
POPE FRANCIS KICKS OFF CHRISTMAS
'NRC BEING SMUGGLED INTO NPR'
TRUMP HONOURED FOR FILM APPEARANCE