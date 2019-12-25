Priyanka Chopra-inspired Bridal Looks For Your Wedding Wardrobe

Actress, philanthropist, singer and beauty pageant winner - is there anything that the beautiful and super talented Priyanka Chopra cannot do? She is a fashionista for many and her outfits are perfect ideas for every girl out there. To find yourself the right one that fits well and highlights your assets for any function is a task that can be quite challenging. But, there is a way to dress it up intelligently. Listed below are some of Pee Cee’s best Indian and wedding outfits you can opt for your wedding day.

Bridal red lehenga

Priyanka wore a vibrant red lehenga by Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her wedding day. Reportedly, it took 3,720 hours to create this particular look. She was adorned with jewellery, from an array of bracelets to a nose ring from the likes of Chopard.

Gold lehenga

Priyanka opted for an ornate gold lehenga choli by Falguni Shane Peacock for their official wedding reception at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. She paired it with diamond jewellery and flowers in her hair.

Blue gown

The newlywed wore a blue and gold strapless gown for an intimate family reception at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. She paired the dress with a stunning diamond statement necklace and gypsophila in her hair.

