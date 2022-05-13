From conducting a puja before any auspicious occasion to celebrating Indian festivals, global icon Priyank Chopra has time and again proved her attachment to her roots. Despite staying in the US for years with her husband Nick Joans, the actor makes it a point to often speak about India's rich and varied culture.

Recently, during her interaction with Hauterfly magazine, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra stated that her daughter does it all to subdue the ignorance Westerners have about India. Madhu Chopra also spoke about how her daughter tries to keep the Indian culture and rituals alive in her US residence.

Madhu Chopra reacts to daughter Priyanka spreading awareness about Indian culture in US

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas recently organized a puja at their Los Angeles residence after their daughter Malti arrived home. The newborn was in the hospital for more than a hundred days after she was born prematurely. The couple welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January. Welcoming their newborn home, the celebrity couple organised pujas at their residence. Sharing her views on the same, Madhu Chopra explained how the western people hold a different perception about India and how her daughter tries to spread awareness regarding the rich festivals and culture of the country.

She revealed that her daughter Priyanka wants to educate Westerners on the misinformation they have about India. Madhu Chopra further added that people in the West believe that Indian people are maharajas and have elephants and consider them snake charmers. Having said this, Madhu Chopra added that she wants them to know how India has the best education, best IT services, and medical technology, however, according to Chopra, there needs to be someone who can teach them this. Chopra concluded by speaking on how Priyanka is imbibing these feelings in them while explaining Indian rituals and the goodness behind them. "She believes in them and tries to keep it up there," said Madhu Chopra.

Meanwhile, after welcoming her newborn daughter, Priyanka resumed working on her commitments. The global sensation is currently filming for Amazon Prime Video’s web series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden in a pivotal role. The actor had penned an adorable note on Instagram announcing she welcomed her daughter Malti. This year's Mother's Day turned quite memorable for the actor as she welcomed her daughter home after almost 100 days in the NICU.

IMAGE: Instagram/MadhuMalati/PriyankaChopra