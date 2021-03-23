Priyanka Chopra's Restaurant Sona Ready For Inauguration, See Pictures From Puja Ceremony

After impressing fans with her stellar performance in films, global sensation Priyanka Chopra is all set to enter the food business. The actress who is set to open her Indian restaurant named Sona in New York is ready to officially welcome customers from all across. After sharing pictures of the puja ceremony that was conducted in 2019 by the actress and husband Nick Jonas, the core team conducted a similar ceremony before starting the work.

Restaurateur Maneesh Goyal, who has collaborated with Priyanka on her latest endeavor, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the puja that was held at the restaurant before the official inauguration. Through his caption, Maneesh also revealed how the team had aimed to inaugurate the restaurant by 2020, but it got pushed due to the shutdown due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. At last, he expressed his gratitude towards the actress and well-wishers as they are finally set to welcome the guests.

The pictures showed Maneesh conducting the puja with his wife and family. In his captioned his mentioned how the friends and supporters of Sona from India to London to California too joined in for the small puja. "This morning at SONA, we conducted a small puja or blessing ceremony. We’ll be seeing our first guests very soon and it was important to both @priyankachopra and myself that we hold a puja before our doors are officially open. It was so special to gather in this way. Friends & supporters of @sonanewyork from India to London to California joined in."

Adding, he said, "This morning’s ceremony was especially poignant since, in September 2019, we did a similar ceremony to bless the space while it was raw—before we started any construction at all. At that time, we thought we’d be open by the Summer of 2020. Of course, we had no idea what 2020 had in store for us. I give that first blessing a lot of credit for seeing us through…and guiding us as we fought to keep our project alive. And now, a year and a half after that first puja, SONA is ready. I am so grateful for all the blessings we have received. Here we go!"

Earlier, the Baywatch actress took to her social media handle to announce that the website of her restaurant is live and the highlight was the stunning picture of the restaurant that is up on the website. Moreover, Chopra has also introduced an exquisite private dining room named 'Mimi's' which is her nickname. In the past interviews, Priyanka has revealed that her mother gave her this nickname after French actor Mimi Rogers.

