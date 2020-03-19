Priyanka Chopra's 'The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy' Was Amrish Puri's Last Film? Know More

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy is Priyanka Chopra's debut film in Bollywood. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the Indian spy thiller features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The Hero: Love Story of a Spy is one of the most notable films of Bollywood as it became the third highest-grossing movie of the year 2003.
The Hero: Love Story of a Spy deals with the love story between Arun Sharma and Reshma, played by Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Apart from the trio, the flick also stars Amrish Puri and Kabir Bedi as antagonist. Here are a few lesser-known facts about The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, check out.
