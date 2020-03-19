Priyanka Chopra's 'The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy' Was Amrish Puri's Last Film? Know More

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy is Priyanka Chopra's debut film in Bollywood. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the Indian spy thiller features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The Hero: Love Story of a Spy is one of the most notable films of Bollywood as it became the third highest-grossing movie of the year 2003.

Also Read | Kim K, Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone's outfits from the now postponed Met Gala

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy deals with the love story between Arun Sharma and Reshma, played by Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Apart from the trio, the flick also stars Amrish Puri and Kabir Bedi as antagonist. Here are a few lesser-known facts about The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, check out.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Fashion' is a must watch for all fashion lovers; here is why

Interesting and lesser-known facts about The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

According to reports, while shooting an action sequence for the film, Sunny Deol jumped off an 11,000 feet tall peak without using a stunt double.

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy is Sunny Deol's second film with the director Anil Sharma. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was the flick the duo delivered.

The spy thriller was reportedly tagged as the most expensive Hindi film of the year 2003, costing around Rs. 55 crore.

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy is the first Indian film that is also distributed in digital format in Indian cinemas

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra on rumours during Coronavirus outbreak: 'Misinformation can spread panic'

The Sky Is Pink actor Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with this movie.

The Priyanka Chopra starrer broke the record of the highest-ever Mumbai territory first-week collections which earlier belonged to Kaante.

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy was the last movie of Amrish Puri where he played a negative role.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra replaced a popular Bollywood star in 'Gunday'? Read more unknown facts

Check out scenes from The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.