Pushpa Joshi, Who Made Her Bollywood Debut With Ajay Devgn's Raid Passes Away At 85

Pushpa Joshi, who made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's 'Rai'(2018) passed away on November 26. Director Raj Kumar Gupta shared a picture with the actress and wrote a heartfelt note. Casting director Shikha Pradeep also wrote an emotional note remembering late Pushpa Joshi. Pushpa Joshi was also known as 'Swag wali Dadi' by the Internet.

He wrote: "The oldest debutant in Hindi cinema who at the age of 85 started her acting career with the movie Raid , played so many characters with such a ease be it in films or it is in tvcs (Fevikwik dadi) where I got a chance to cast her and many other different roles that everyone fell in love with her On 26th Nov’19 she breathed her last, we lost this shining star forever Farewell Pushpaji, Rest in peace.”

Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi ji. One of the highlights of my directing career was watching you perform in RAID. You were a live wire on and off the sets. Wherever you are you will be smiling and spreading happiness Dadi ji. We will miss you. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TMleLe1oJA — Raj Kumar Gupta (@rajkumar_rkg) November 27, 2019

Kabadiwali bani fixer dadi in a click jab usne apnayi ek awesome trick! #PhenkoNahiJodo #Fevikwik pic.twitter.com/PWW2qcmSxD — Fevikwik (@Fevikwik_tweets) August 30, 2019

Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi Ji. It was a delight watching you perform in RAID. We will miss you.

RIP.

Condolences to the family 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QYxm6wGVfL — KumarMangat pathak (@KumarMangat) November 29, 2019

#pushpajoshi RIP what a phenomenal debut you had @85years of age in #Raidmovie. Ammaji was one of the most lovable characters — Mrinalini Sharma (@shamrinalini) November 29, 2019

Pushpa Joshi's last appearance was in the film 'Ramprasad ki Terahvi' which was screened at MAMI festival.

