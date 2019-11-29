The Debate
Pushpa Joshi, Who Made Her Bollywood Debut With Ajay Devgn's Raid Passes Away At 85

Bollywood News

Pushpa Joshi, who made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Raid and later featured on the 'Fevikwik' advertisement, passes away at the age of 85. Read more

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pushpa

Pushpa Joshi, who made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's 'Rai'(2018) passed away on November 26. Director Raj Kumar Gupta shared a picture with the actress and wrote a heartfelt note. Casting director Shikha Pradeep also wrote an emotional note remembering late Pushpa Joshi. Pushpa Joshi was also known as 'Swag wali Dadi' by the Internet.

He wrote: "The oldest debutant in Hindi cinema who at the age of 85 started her acting career with the movie Raid , played so many characters with such a ease be it in films or it is in tvcs (Fevikwik dadi) where I got a chance to cast her and many other different roles that everyone fell in love with her On 26th Nov’19 she breathed her last, we lost this shining star forever Farewell Pushpaji, Rest in peace.” 

 

Pushpa Joshi's last appearance was in the film 'Ramprasad ki Terahvi' which was screened at MAMI festival.

 

 

Published:
