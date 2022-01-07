'Pushpa: The Rise' Hindi Version Overtakes '83', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' At Box Office

Allu Arjun's latest action drama, Pushpa: The Rise, has been ruling over the box office for over three weeks now. The Pan-India film was released in Telugu and was dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. The film has broken the BO records and was welcomed by the audience with an open heart.

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film has even premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday evening. The decision comes as the filmmakers are quite impressed with the film's performance at silver screens in north markets that they decided to hold back the Hindi version on the streamer until its theatrical collection drops.

Pushpa: The Rise continues to dominate 83 & Spider-Man: No Way Home

Even after its third week of hitting the big screens, the film continues to dominate later released films like Ranveer Singh's 83 movie and Tom Holland's much-awaited, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Pushpa: The Rise has reportedly earned more than Singh's sports biopic and Marvel's web-slinger film during the weekdays.

According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the film emerged as the 'first choice' of cinemagoers and has overtaken 83 movie and Spider-Man: No Way Home during weekdays. Check out the numbers below for the third week.

Friday: Rs 3.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 6.25 crore

Monday: Rs 2.75 crore

Tuesday: Rs 2.50 crore

Wednesday: Rs 2.25 crore

Thursday: Rs 2.05 crore

Total: Rs 72.49 crore

Earlier, it was reported Pushpa's Hindi version has earned over Rs 26 crore in its first week, and by the second week, it had made a little more than Rs 20 crore. By its third week until Friday, it had collected Rs 25 crore, thus, the total stands more than Rs 72 crore so far.

The total collection of Sukumar's directorial venture in all versions grossed more than Rs 300 crore. The film, despite its amazing response, has incurred loss in Andhra Pradesh due to the low cap on ticket prices, as per a report by AndhraPradeshBoxOffice.com.

Details about Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise followed Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler who aims to become the kingpin of illegal business. The film's story shows the character's rise, his love story with Rashmika Mandanna's Sri Valli and also the arrival of his arch-enemy, IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, essayed by Fahadh Faasil. The film marked Rashmika Mandanna's first pan-India outing and the Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil's Telugu debut.

Image: Facebook/@alluarjun/@ranveersingh/Instagram/@tomholland2013