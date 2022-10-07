Actor Ranveer Singh who attended the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, was joined by R Madhavan. After the event, Madhavan, who received appreciation for his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect recently, took to Twitter and shared a picture while giving a glimpse of their amazing time together as spectators of the nail-biting match.

In the picture, Ranveer was seen pulling off his usual sartorial outfit choice in yellow and green casual wear with a pair of quirky sunglasses. On the other hand, Madhavan opted for a black outfit with cool sunglasses. However, it seems that some were not pleased to see Madhavan getting himself clicked with the star and expressed their displeasure over the same.

R Madhavan replies to troll over his picture with Ranveer Singh

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star captioned the picture and wrote, "Love you my bro .. @RanveerOfficial @NBA." Ranveer replied to the post with various heartfaced emoticons. However, soon after he shared the picture with the Bajirao Mastani actor, a user threatened to unfollow him. He tagged the actor and wrote, "Now I'm unfollow you."

🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 7, 2022

Madhavan was quick to give it back in style and replied, "I need bro. I will do it." Another user asked him, "Yikes...you are not in the front row...not the centre of attraction...no one swooning over you...how does it feel to be a common man!!" Madhavan replied, "Always always aweosmeeee. Love being the star too though."

Now I'm unfollow you — Rohan Adivarekar (@AdivarekarRohan) October 6, 2022

I need bro. I will do it — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 6, 2022

As per various media reports, Ranveer and Deepika were making the headlines lately after a viral tweet claimed the two stars were calling off their wedding. Amid separation claims, Ranveer has been constant in praising his better half on social media while acknowledging her International accolades.

NBA India replied to the tweet, "Star Power at the #NBAinAbuDhabi." Abu Dhabi Calendar also reacted, "We are happy to see you enjoying the NBA game in Abu Dubai." Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan was recently seen in Dhokha along with Aparshakti Khurana. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, Dhokha also has Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar in lead roles. On the other hand, Ranveer has Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty.

IMAGE: Twitter/@ActorMadhavan