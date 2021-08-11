R Madhavan Flies Alone On An Empty Flight To Dubai; Shares Clips Of Aircraft, Airport

Amid several restrictions on travelling due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actor R Madhavan went through a unique experience when he found himself to be the only inbound passenger to fly to Dubai. He was travelling to Dubai on July 26 for the shoot of his upcoming film Ameriki Pandit, when he had to fly alone with no other passengers except crew members, which the actor found amusing and sad at the same time.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old actor shared a series of videos along with the caption, "July 26th 2021 Amusing but sad. Praying hard for this to end soon so loved ones can be with each other. #Amerikipandit shoot in Dubai (sic)."

Take a look of aformentioned video here:

The video garners over 1,00,000 likes and several reactions by netizens

In the videos, Madhavan can be seen pointing towards vacant seats of the flight as well as the deserted Dubai airport with him being the only passenger. The video has gathered over 1,00,000 likes and several reactions by netizens. Actor Adah Sharma commented on Madhavan’s post and wrote, "This is like an after apocalypse movie (sic)," whereas, Actor Dalljiet Kaur found the vacant flight spooky. "How is it so empty?? It’s kind of spooky (sic),” he commented. However, some users also pointed out how peaceful the flight must have been without people.

Travel restrictions due to ongoing pandemic

It is to be mentioned here that there are restrictions on travelling to and from Dubai due to the ongoing pandemic. Only those with a negative COVID test report or vaccination certificates are allowed to travel to the Gulf country. Madhavan seems to be quite busy shooting these days as he recently wrapped his Netflix series Decoupled and shared the same on his Instagram with a post that read, “ANDDDDD it’s a WRAP!!!! for #Decoupled Season1 on Netflix...(sic)."

R Madhavan is known for his performances in films like 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu and Rang De Basanti. He was last seen in the Tamil film Maara and will soon be seen in the sci-fi drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where he is playing the titular role. The film, will also mark his debut as a director, will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada.

(Image Credits: @actormaddy/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.