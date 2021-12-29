R Madhavan On Saif Stepping Into His Shoes For 'Vikram Vedha': 'He Could Steal My Thunder'

R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starer Tamil film Vikram Vedha offered some nail-biting action sequences and now the movie is all set for its Hindi remake. The Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film features Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles and recently, actor R-Madhavan opened up to Mid Day on Saif Ali Khan portraying his character Vikram, in the Hindi version of the film.

R Madhavan's take on Saif portraying his character

According to the popular news portal mid-day, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor expressed his views on Saif portraying his role 'Vikram' in the film and how he is going to bring a different charm to the character with his brilliant acting skills. Madhavan said, "I am in touch with Saif. He is only cautious. He is a phenomenal actor and always does a brilliant job". He further added, "Saif could steal my thunder by getting into the skin of the character".He also revealed that Saif gives his hundred per cent to his characters. The Tanu Weds Manu actor concluded by saying, "When Saif puts his heart and soul into a role, he becomes a different monster. I am just keeping my finger crossed and hoping that my identity as Vikram from the Tamil film, is maintained".

The original 'Vikram Vedha'

The Tamil film followed the tale of a resolute police officer named Vikram (played by Madhavan) chasing a drug smuggler Vedha (played by Vijay Sethupathi). The film additionally featured Prem Kumar, Hareesh Peradi, Shraddha Srinath, and Achyuth Kumar in important roles. The film was released on June 21, 2017.

Vikram Vedha Remake

In the remake version of Vikram Vedha, The Bhoot Police actor will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan. The duo last featured in Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum and the audience loved their roles in the film. Saif will be playing Madhavan's character in the film and Hrithik will be stepping into Sethupathi's shoes. The film is helmed by the original makers of the film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and it is produced by Neeraj Pandey. The film will hit the floors on September 30, 2022.

After its success in its original language, fans are all excited about its remake. Ever since its announcement was made, its news is buzzing all over social media and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. The filmmakers and actors of the forthcoming action-thriller film keep sharing updates about the film on their official social media handles to keep their fans and followers updated with the latest happenings of the project.

IMAGE: R MADHAVAN, SAIF ALI KHAN_FACEBOOK