R Madhavan Wraps Up Upcoming Netflix Series 'Decoupled' Opposite Suvreen Chawla

R Madhavan was recently shooting for his upcoming Netflix Original romantic comedy web series Decoupled. The actor has wrapped up the shooting schedule of the first season. Madhavan who will be seen romancing actor Suvreen Chawla in the series took to Twitter and shared a picture from the sets of the film while announcing the wrap-up. R Madhavan plays the character of an affluent but not so successful writer in Delhi while Chawla plays the character of an intelligent and successful corporate worker.

R Madhavan wraps up Decoupled shooting

The upcoming series revolves around a romantic and funny storyline. The story will feature a couple who is trying to get their broken relationship back on track. Written by Manu Joseph, Decoupled is directed by Hardik Mehta who previously directed Kaamyaab. The film is produced by Bombay Fables along with Andolan films. The release date of the series is yet not announced, but according to various media reports, the series is expected to release sometime in 2021.

“Aaaannnnd it’s a Wrap!!! #Decoupled season 1,” he wrote on Twitter. The story of the forthcoming series shows Madhavan’s character openly declares his alienation from his wife at a party. The two characters stay together solely for the sake of their 8-year-old child. The drama that follows this shows their complex and funny world. Earlier, the streaming platform took to Instagram to share some new stills from the upcoming show. The caption of the post read as, "@actormaddy and @surveenchawla! Catch them in the comedy series #Decoupled while we catch our breath from all this jumping around!".

Meanwhile, on the work front, R Madhavan became popular after working in Mani Ratnam's Alaipayuthey which released in 2000. He then starred in several popular Tamil movies like Muthamittal, Run, and Anbe Sivam. He also appeared in several popular Hindi films like 3 Idiots, Om Shanti, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and Tanu Weds Manu. He was last seen in Maara, which was released earlier this year. In 2018, he made his web debut with the series Breathe that is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Surveen Chawla started her career with television shows like Kahiin Toh Hoga and Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena. She then starred in several popular Hindi films like Hate Story 2, Creature 3D, Parched and Ugly. S

IMAGE: netflix_in/Instagram

