R Madhavan’s Audition Video From 3 Idiots Goes Viral; Fans Say 'what A Brilliant Guy'

Actor R Madhavan is making headlines over his moving performance in his 3 Idiots audition. In a viral video on social media, R Madhavan, who plays the role of Farhan in the film, is seen enacting a scene from the highly-acclaimed movie. His acting in the audition is leaving many fans experiencing a wave of nostalgia along with an appreciation for his acting after over 13 years of the film's release.

The audition was posted on the official handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra films, on Instagram, on January 31, 2023. In the tape, R Madhavan is enacting the scene where his character Farhan Qureshi asks for his father’s blessing to pursue wildlife photography despite almost being on the brink of receiving his engineering qualification.

It’s one of the most moving scenes in the entire film, and R Madhavan’s performance does justice to it. The production house’s handle had this caption included in the post.

"@actormaddy 's 3 Idiots audition is evidence to the fact that he was always meant to play Farhan Quereshi!"

R Madhavan’s audition has gone on to gross over 2.3 lakh reactions on Instagram, while garnering 2 million views. Many fans took to the comments and praised the actor’s acting.

Check out the audition down below.



More on 3 Idiots

3 Idiots is a film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and penned by Abhijat Joshi, the film featured the dynamic trio of Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan. The film is a loose adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone.

It also features actors Kareena Kapoor, Omi Vaidya and Boman Irani in prominent roles. 3 Idiots is structured to be a non-linear drama, which addresses the pressures felt by the students struggling to succeed in the Indian education system.