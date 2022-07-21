Days after R Madhavan's son Vedaant added another feather to his cap by breaking a record in swimming, the actor along with his family met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Vedaant broke the National Junior Record for the 1500 m freestyle at the Junior National Aquatics which was held in Bhubaneswar.

A total of 26 new records were established at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships which got concluded on July 20 at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool situated inside the iconic Kalinga Stadium. After R Madhavan exuberated pride after witnessing his son's feat, he met the Odisha CM with his family.

R Madhavan and family meet Odisha CM

Madhavan took to Twitter and shared a bunch of pictures from the meet where the CM even felicitated the actor's son with a T-shirt that had Odisha embossed on the back. Apart from the pictures, the actor penned a strong note while hailing the CM's commitment to putting the state firmly on one of the Best Sports Venue maps in India.

Such a pleasure to meet with honorable CM & very dynamic Shri @Naveen_Odisha Ji.Thank you so much for the kind hospitality & the most fantastic endeavor of putting Odisha firmly on one of the Best Sports Venue map of India-Your commitment for the future of sports is invigorating pic.twitter.com/l5tePqMOss — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 21, 2022

While thanking the Chief Minister for his hospitality and generosity, the actor wrote, "Such a pleasure to meet with honourable CM & very dynamic Shri @Naveen_Odisha Ji. Thank you so much for the kind hospitality & the most fantastic endeavour of putting Odisha firmly on one of the Best Sports Venue maps of India-Your commitment to the future of sports is invigorating."

The Vikram Vedha star had earlier shared a video from the championship on Twitter while lauding the efforts of his son. "Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. @VedaantMadhavan, National Junior Record for 1500 m freestyle broken (sic)," Madhavan had written then.

Yeh Dil Mange More ☺️☺️Adding success colours to his own account. Stay blessed. Captured during the presentation ceremony at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha @ActorMadhavan @ActormadhavanFC pic.twitter.com/S7eHJmOLiw — MRasmi (@Vpmr2022) July 19, 2022

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the actor has experienced pride over his son's achievements in swimming. Madhavan's son, Vedaant, is a professional swimmer and won a gold in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen. On the professional front, the actor is basking in the success of his last outing Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film which marks the actor's debut as a director is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Dr Nambi Narayanan.

(Image: @actorMadhavan/Twitter)