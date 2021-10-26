R Madhavan's Son Vedant Wins Seven Medals At Swimming Championship Held In Bengaluru

Versatile actor R Madhavan is a proud father after his 16-year-old son Vedaant has won seven medals for Maharashtra in swimming in a recently-concluded championship. According to reports by The Bridge, the actor’s son had participated in the junior national aquatic championships in Bengaluru and won seven medals there. He reportedly got four silver and three bronze medals held at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre.

However, the leading sports website also claimed that Vedant had represented Maharashtra at the competition and won silver in 800m freestyle swimming, 1500 freestyle swimming, 4×100 freestyle relay, and 4×200 freestyle relay events. He won bronze medals in 100m freestyle swimming, 200m freestyle swimming, and 400m freestyle swimming events. Madhavan who has always been a supportive father has appreciated his son’s endeavours. Earlier this year he had shared a picture of his son along with his team and had congratulated them on a big win.

R Madhavan's son wins medals in swimming

“So very happy and proud of the Indian contingent that won one gold and 2 bronze at the Latvian open qualifiers. Congratulations @sajanprakash for making the Olympic B cut bro.. god bless you with huge victories ...Congratulations @tanishgeorge and @vedaant_madhavan for getting the bronze for 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳so so proud of you boys .. you won despite competing with way older and stronger swimmers .. wow... And a huge grateful shout out to Pradeep Sir, Peter sir, Satish sir, and Murgesh sir and @ansadxb for being the force behind Vedaant and his friends (sic).”

On Vedaant’s 16th birthday in August, Maddy had called himself a “blessed father”. He had taken to his social media platforms and written, “Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father.” Meanwhile, on the work front, who was last seen in Nishabdham, will next be seen Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in the titular role which he has also written and directed.

IMAGE: Instagram/actormaddy