'Race 3' Box Office Collection: Know How Much Jacqueline Fernandes Starrer Made In Total

Director Remo D'Souza's 2018 release Race 3, starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and others, received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. The film follows the story of how the members of an affluent family face several problems after they set their vicious plots against the truth. Even though the storyline did not intrigue the audience, Race 3 managed to churn decent numbers at the box office. Read on to know details about the Race 3 box office collection.

Race 3 box office collection

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the Race 3 earnings shot up on the first day as the movie amassed a total of Rs 28.50 crore. After its opening day, the film minted Rs 103 crore on opening weekend. By the end of the first week of its release, Race 3's box office collection crossed Rs 140.74 and by the end of the second week, it made Rs 164.94 in total. However, the collection dropped after the fifth and sixth week. Overall, the report added that the movie made Rs 166.40.

Meanwhile, the worldwide collection of the film was up to Rs 294.98, added the same report. As far as the Indian collection is concerned, the movie made the highest amount in Mumbai and then collected a decent amount in Delhi and Punjab. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had mentioned the top 5 films that amassed great numbers in its opening weekend in 2018. On the first position was Padmavaat with a gross earning of Rs 114 crore, whereas, on the second position was Race 3 with Rs 106.47 crore.

Baaghi 2, Raid and PadMan, followed in the list.

In an interview with the above-mentioned site, Bobby Deol had remarked that Race 3 became a turning point in his life as it helped him with a comeback in the industry. The actor also underwent a massive physical transformation for the film. Before Race 3, the first installment titled Race released in 2008 and was directed by Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla. Meanwhile, Race 2 released in 2013.