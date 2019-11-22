Radhika Apte Joins Hands With Ritu Kumar For Winter Collection 2019

Radhika Apte gained instant popularity with her stint in Netflix's Sacred Games. She has become the audience's darling with movies like Padman and Andhadhun. Since the actor is at the crescent of her career, everything she does gains the audience's love. The actor recently announced her association with designer Ritu Kumar's Winter/festive 2019 collection. Following which, a series of enthralling videos made way to the internet. Here is all you need to know.

Radhika Apte and Ritu Kumar announce their collaboration

The Winter/Festive 2019 collection of Ritu Kumar featuring Radhika Apte reportedly showcases the Indian textile and embroidery from all parts of the country. The Winter/Festive 2019 collection campaign has Radhika Apte turning heads with the Hindi translation of Rudyard Kipling's poem-'If'. Reportedly, Ritu Kumar's latest collection aims at encouraging woman to pursue their dreams. And who better than Radhika Apte could have suited the brand message. Apte who has gained popularity with her online series like Ghoul, Sacred Games and Lust Stories, has reportedly elevated the reach of the Winter/Festive Collection with her association.

Radhika Apte's upcoming movies

Radhika Apte was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun. Touted to be a thriller, the movie managed to excite the audience with its gripping storyline. Reportedly, Radhika is currently busy shooting for Apple TV's upcoming series Shantaram. The mini-series will feature British actor Charlie Hunnam and Radhika Apte in the lead.

