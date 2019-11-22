The Debate
The Debate
Radhika Apte Joins Hands With Ritu Kumar For Winter Collection 2019

Bollywood News

Radhika Apte is all set to enthral the audience with her collaboration with designer Ritu Kumar for her Winter Collection'19. Here is all you need to know.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte gained instant popularity with her stint in Netflix's Sacred Games. She has become the audience's darling with movies like Padman and Andhadhun. Since the actor is at the crescent of her career, everything she does gains the audience's love. The actor recently announced her association with designer Ritu Kumar's Winter/festive 2019 collection. Following which, a series of enthralling videos made way to the internet. Here is all you need to know. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ritu Kumar (@ritukumarhq) on

Also Read | Radhika Apte: Here Is A List Of Most Underrated Films Of The Actor

Radhika Apte and Ritu Kumar announce their collaboration 

The Winter/Festive 2019 collection of Ritu Kumar featuring Radhika Apte reportedly showcases the Indian textile and embroidery from all parts of the country. The Winter/Festive 2019 collection campaign has Radhika Apte turning heads with the Hindi translation of Rudyard Kipling's poem-'If'. Reportedly, Ritu Kumar's latest collection aims at encouraging woman to pursue their dreams. And who better than Radhika Apte could have suited the brand message. Apte who has gained popularity with her online series like Ghoul, Sacred Games and Lust Stories, has reportedly elevated the reach of the Winter/Festive Collection with her association. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ritu Kumar (@ritukumarhq) on

Also Read | Radhika Apte Announces A New Step Of Her Career With 'Sleepwalkers'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ritu Kumar (@ritukumarhq) on

Also Read | Radhika Apte And Netflix Collaborations

Also Read | Radhika Apte's Glam Style Is Giving Her Fans Some Major Fashion Goals

Radhika Apte's upcoming movies 

Radhika Apte was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun. Touted to be a thriller, the movie managed to excite the audience with its gripping storyline. Reportedly, Radhika is currently busy shooting for Apple TV's upcoming series Shantaram. The mini-series will feature British actor Charlie Hunnam and Radhika Apte in the lead. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

 

 

 

