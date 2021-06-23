Radhika Apte Gets Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares Special Plans To Celebrate

Actress Radhika Apte recently shared a picture on Instagram and revealed about receiving the second dose of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination. The actress, who was injected with the first dose nearly a month back, received the second on June 22. "TWICE JABBED," wrote Radhika, using the hashtag 'long live NHS'. The National Health Service (NHS) is the public healthcare system in the United Kingdom.

Radhika Apte gets the second dose of coronavirus vaccine

The actress is reportedly in London, the hometown of her husband Benedict Taylor. In the picture shared by the Sacred Games actress, she can be seen sitting casually in her home garden dressed in a pink top and blue jeans, with a coffee mug in one hand. With her fingers, she denotes her second COVID-19 vaccine. Apart from Radhika, other prominent stars from the industry including Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Mukesh Chhabra, Varun Dhawan are a few to name who have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Apart from sharing the happiness of receiving both doses, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture while revealing her plans to celebrate. The actress brought Swiss Chard to cook and celebrate rather than looking at her arms which were recently jabbed. “Second Jab…Can’t see the jab sadly. Brought Swiss Chard to eat though…can see that.”

The actress previously took to Twitter and announced that her web series Ok Computer was screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2021. Apte in her post also revealed that the series was the first Indian show ever to be screened at the festival. Radhika wrote, "OK Computer is coming to the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2021! We are thrilled and honoured to be the first-ever TV series selected for the festival's Bright Future Program, dedicated to emerging film talent. See you soon, Rotterdam."

COVID-19 cases in India

India reported 50,848 fresh COVID-19 cases on June 22, which is slightly higher than the previous tally of 42,640 fresh cases. The total number of cases has now crossed the 3 crore mark with 3,00,28,709 COVID-19 infections. According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll climbed to 3,90,660 with 1,358 deaths recorded in the latest tally. With 68,817 discharged patients recovering from the infection during the same time period, total recoveries have also increased to 2,89,94,855. On June 22, the nation had recorded the lowest fresh cases in 91 days. Meanwhile, India's Health Ministry reported 6,43,194 active cases lowest in 82 days

IMAGE: RADHIKAOFFICAL/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.