Radhika Apte's Serene Post Shows Her 'state Of Mind After A 5 Hour Long Hike'; See Pic

Sacred Games actor Radhika Apte recently uploaded a transcendental picture of the sky and the sea on her Instagram. The actor penned down a caption mentioning that the picture reflected her state mind after hiking. Take a look at her post and the comments that fans left on it.

Radhika Apte's post

Radhika Apte recently uploaded a photo of nature on her Instagram. Fans could see the sun shining bright and a beautiful view of the mountains, the sky and the sea. There was also a bird in the picture and the entire photo had a blue tint to it as well. Not a single person was visible in the post.

The actor mentioned that the picture accurately depicted her state mind after 5 hours of hiking. She also mentioned that she was hiking solo on an island in Greece. She wrote - State of mind after a 5 hour long hike (emoji) thank you Amorgos for all the love and peace.. moving on to the next island (emoji) #summer #island #islandhopping #ocean #hiking #solotravel #timeformyself #thinkingmythoughts #loveconquersall

Many fans and admirers of the actor left sweet comments on the post. Fans mentioned that the picture looked peaceful and serene. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Radhika Apte's Instagram

This is not the first picture the actor has uploaded of the Greece island. In one of her last posts, fans can see beautiful Amorgos truly is. The actor uploaded a picture captioned - The beautiful Chora of Amorgos #awalkfromthesea #hiking #ilovemountains #ilovetheocean #sunset #nostalgia #memories and uploaded yet another well-shot picture. Take a look at her post:

Many fans commented on this post as well. Most of the comments were positive. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Radhika Apte's Instagram

In terms of her recent work, Radhika Apte was recently seen in the Netflix movie called Raat Akeli Hai opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is directed by Honey Trehan and also stars Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Nitesh Kumar Tiwari and Aditya Srivastava. The movie has received positive ratings from critics and fans.

