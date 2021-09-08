Radhika Madan & Sunny Kaushal Exude Passionate Chemistry In New Motion Poster Of 'Shiddat'

Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal are gearing up for the release of their forthcoming OTT venture title Shiddat. The film recently dropped its first motion poster featuring the duo. Staying true to the title, the motion poster hinted at the duo's smouldering chemistry on screen.

Taking to their Instagram, both the actors appeared excited to announce the drop of the first motion poster and the release date of the film. Tilted Shiddat Wala Pyaar, the motion poster exuded passion and love from the two lead actors. Sporting an all-black attire, Sunny Kaushal lifted up Radhika Madan, who was donning a statement red dress. The two engaged in a passionate lip-lock while the latter was still in the air.

Announcing the trailer drop scheduled on September 13, Sunny Kaushal wrote, ''Watch Kartika & Jaggi take over the world with their Shiddat wala pyaar.''. Radhika Madan also shared the poster writing, ''Kartika aur Jaggi ❤️'' The movie will be released on October 1, 2021 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

More on Shiddat

Starring Radhika Madan as Imayat Khan and Sunny Kaushal as Khamid Siddiqui in the lead role, the movie will also feature Mohit Raina as Zakir Siddiqui and Diana Penty as Roshna Ibrahim in significant roles. The Maddock Original Film is directed by Kunal Deshmukh. The OTT venture is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar. Sachin–Jigar and Pritam are responsible for providing music to the film. The story is written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

More on Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal

The 26-year-old actor shot to fame after her stint in the popular television series Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi in 2014. After making her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Vishal Bhardwaj's drama Pataakha, the actor gained national fame after playing the lead in Angrezi Medium alongside the late actor Irrfan Khan.

On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal, brother of popular Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, made his debut in Bollywood in the 2016 movie Sunshine Music Tours and Travels. The movie did not fare well at the box office, however, he shot to fame after appearing in the sports drama Gold.

IMAGE: RADHIKA MADAN & SUNNY KAUSHAL'S INSTAGRAM