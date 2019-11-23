Radhika Madan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Pataakha and was massively praised for her work. She later starred in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota which was a huge success and fans were thrilled to watch her in an action film. Currently, the actor is set to start shooting for her upcoming film titled Shiddat. She will be starring opposite Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

Radhika Madan begins shooting for Shiddat opposite Sunny Kaushal

The Pataakha star announced this news on Instagram by sharing a photograph of herself holding a clapboard. The film will see Mohit and Diana paired together while Sunny will be paired alongside Radhika. As per the title, the movie will probably be an intense, passionate and romantic story between the two couples. The movie is produced by Maddock Films who have previously had hits, like Hindi Medium and Stree.

The film’s producer mentioned that Shiddat will not only be a love story but it will be about the distance one would travel for it. He further added that the film speaks volumes about the passion that triumphs all perils and beliefs. The producer concluded, that the belief in one’s heart and the drive to do certain things to achieve it, is what the film Shiddat is about. The film is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar

