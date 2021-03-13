Radhika Madan Celebrates 1 Year Of 'Angrezi Medium' With Heartfelt Video

Actor Radhika Madan recently celebrated one-year anniversary of the release of her film Angrezi Medium. The film starred late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead role and also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan. Radhika recently shared a post on her social media reminiscing the best moments from the film.

Radhika Madan celebrates as Angrezi Medium completes a year of its release

Pataakha actor Radhika Madan shared a video on her social media account, showing three clips from the Irrfan Khan starrer. The movie was the last film that featured the late actor before his demise in April 2020. The film is also one of the important films in Radhika Madan's career, as she recently received an award for her role as Tarika. Radhika wrote in her caption, "1 year to the film that changed my life #AngreziMedium ". Take a look at her recent Instagram post and the reactions by her fans and followers here.

Image credits: Radhika Madan Instagram

Angrezi Medium was the last film to release in theatres before the nationwide lockdown was announced. The movie ran in theatres for around one and a half-day before the theatres and multiplexes were shutdown. Remembering his film, director Homi Adajania told Hindustan Times that it was the "shortest running film" and the "longest-running poster in history". Less than a month after its theatrical release, the film was then premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it is a sequel to the 2017 hit Hindi Medium.

A while ago, Radhika Madan shared an elaborate post stating how thankful she was for everyone associated with the film. She wrote, “First win for Taaru. So so so grateful to have gotten the opportunity to work with the most amazing team! Dinoo and @homster I love you. @deepakdobriyal1, @kareenakapoorkhan @pankajtripathi, @ranvirshorey, Dimple Ma'am Thank you for letting me share the screen space with you ..it was no less than a dream. And @irrfan Sir who I had the privilege to call my father for those 120minutes. Thankyou for being you. Miss you.”

On the work front, upcoming Radhika Madan's movies include 2 Netflix originals. She shared a post stating that the audience will get to meet Avani in the movie Feels like Ishq co-starring Amol Parashar. While she would also be portraying the role of Divya didi in the anthology film Ray co-starring Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.