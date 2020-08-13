Radhika Madan Leaves Fans In Splits With Meme Video Featuring Sima Aunty

Radhika Madan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, recently entertained fans with a funny video featuring her dog Breezer and Netflix's show Indian Matchmaking host Sima Taparia. On August 12, Wednesday night, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the hilarious video. She asked fans, "Do Breezer and I make a perfect match?" and added, "Only Sima aunty can tell". Take a look at Radhika Madan's Instagram post.

In this video, you can hear Radhika Madan talking to her dog Breezer as it moved around the room. In between the segments, you can see Sima Taparia's clips from Indian Matchmaking edited to make the video hilarious. The video begins with Radhika Madan asking Breezer to listen to her while her dog ignores her and suddenly, Sima Aunty pops in saying, "Very high expectations".

Further, Radhika says that Breezer doesn't care about her and Sima comes in saying, "She should also change her talking pattern I didn't like it". Towards the end, Radhika's dog sits down in her room and avoids listening to her. Sima Taparia again pops up saying, "It will happen when it is destined it will happen".

Fans are left in splits

Several fans have commented on Radhika Madan's Instagram post. One of the users said, "Haha, this was really very crazy", while another wrote, "This is hilarious ðŸ˜‚ ðŸ˜‚ ðŸ˜‚". Some more comments include, "Kya roast kiya ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚", "Hahahahah ahahaha haah Love it", "It will happen... When it is destined.. ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£" and many more. Check out some more comments below.

Radhika Madan is one of the most active actors on social media. In her recent Instagram post, she made a popular meme reference. The viral meme name “Binod” has been popping up all over the internet. The fact that there is little to no knowledge of the trend itself makes it popular among the netizens who have trolled the name countless times. Joining the banter, Radhika Madan, too, took to Instagram handle to share a quirky “Binod” type of post. Take a look.

