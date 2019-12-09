Radhika Pandit And Yash Complete 3 Years Of Marriage; Actor Shares Adorable Picture

Radhika Pandit, the Indian film and former television actor, has an established career in Kannada cinema as a lead actor. She tied the knot with a fellow Kannada actor Naveen Kumar Gowda who goes by his stage name Yash. They got married in the year 2016 on December 9. The couple is very popular among their fans as one of the most loved power couples in the film industry. On the occasion of their third wedding anniversary, Radhika Pandit shared a picture from the past where the two can be seen together. She shared the picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it saying that it is a reminder of many years of building their relationship.

The throwback picture of the couple was a reminder to their fans of the fact that the couple, who has been giving married-life-goals, has always been going strong.

Three years of togetherness

The couple met on the sets of a television soap Nandagokula, which started in 2007. They have appeared on the big screen in movies like Moggina Manasu, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Santhu Straight Forward, and Drama. It is speculated that their love started budding much before they got married. They chose to keep their relationship a secret and made it official only once they got engaged. Parents of two, the duo was blessed with a baby girl in the year 2018 and Radhika recently gave birth to a baby boy. When it comes to PDA and couple goals, the couple is ranked among the top few contenders of the list. Here are a few pictures of them from their social media handles.

