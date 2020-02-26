Raghubir Yadav’s Wife Makes Shocking Revelations, Mentions Affair With Nandita Das

Veteran theatre-film actor Raghubir Yadav recently hit headlines after his estranged wife Poornima Kharga filed for divorce. She also approached the court to demand Rs. 10 crore alimony along with maintenance of Rs. 1 lakh per month.

In the latest developments, Poornima has claimed that Raghubir had an affair with director Nandita Das which eventually didn't work out. In an interview with an entertainment portal, she further stated that Yadav is currently staying with Sanjay Mishra's wife Roshni Achreja and they have a 14-year old son.

Poornima claimed that Raghubir Yadav wanted to divorce her for Nandita Das earlier but the actress left him for someone else. Revealing details of bringing up her own son without Raghubir's help, Poornima, a former kathak dancer said that they have been living in 'abject' conditions and has somehow managed to send him to AR Rahman's Institute to learn music.

Talking about their son's relationship with Raghubir, Poornima said that she never stopped him from meeting Yadav. In fact, she added that they went for a vacation too. But Raghubir has now blocked him on his phone which has left their son heartbroken.

The report states that Poornima had suspected Raghuvir of cheating on her with co-star in 1995. And, the Lagaan actor also filed for divorce but withdrew it later. The former Kathak dancer reportedly receives an alimony of Rs 40,000 which is not paid on time.

Poornima concluded by saying that she has a blockage in her brain, "My left side is a bit affected," she said in an interview.

Meanwhile, Raghubir is best known for his work in Rajkummar Rao's Newton which was India's official entry to Oscars. In a career spanning over three decades, Yadav has been a part of six films that were sent for the Oscars, including Deepa Mehta's Indo-Canadian film Water, Kalpana Lajmi- directed Rudaali, and Shekar Kapur's Bandit Queen. Two of his films, Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay and Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan, made it to the final Oscars nominations.

