Rahat Indori's Death: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mohit Chauhan, Nagma, Among Others, Pay Tribute

Legendary poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passed away on August 11. The poet suffered from two consecutive heart attacks when he was in the hospital. Rahat Indori was also COVID-19 positive and had tweeted about his health recently. Since the news went public, many famous actors, singers and celebrities have extended condolences and also paid tribute to the late artist. Have a look:

Also Read | Rahat Indori's demise: Anupam Kher and Pankaj Tripathi mourn the loss

Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi mentioned on Twitter how saddened he was by Rahat Indori's death. He mentioned that the poet's memory would always stay alive in his heart. The actor's tweet was in Hindi.

Also Read | Raj guv, CM condole death of Rahat Indori

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui penned down a few words in memory of late Rahat Indori. His tweet was in Hindi and mentioned what a great loss Rahat Indori's death was. He wrote a few lines that were penned by Rahat Indori and wrote how the late poet will always stay alive through his work.

Also Read | Lyricists, musicians remember 'prolific, powerful' poet Rahat Indori

Mohit Chauhan

An immeasurable, irreparable loss. There will never be another like #RahatIndori sahab. Rahat sahab's passing away truly ends many an awesome chapters in Urdu poetry in India. May God Rest his soul in peace. — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) August 11, 2020

Mohit Chauhan recently tweeted about the passing of Rahat Indori. He called his death an 'immeasurable and irreparable loss'. The singer also mentioned how this would mark the end of an era. He wrote - An immeasurable, irreparable loss. There will never be another like #RahatIndori sahab. Rahat sahab's passing away truly ends many an awesome chapters in Urdu poetry in India. May God Rest his soul in peace.

Also Read | 'Rahat Indori's death an 'unquantifiable loss', says Gulzar

Daler Mehendi

Daler Mehendi also tweeted out about the late poet. He wrote that the incident was truly sad and also mentioned two lines that were penned down by the late poet that had deeply impacted him. His tweet was in Hindi.

Rekha Bhardwaj

Sad Sad news!

Shraddhanjali

Naman🙏🙏 https://t.co/cXkdPnOD92 — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) August 11, 2020

Rekha Bhardwaj also responded to the news. She mentioned how sad it was and how the poet will always be remembered. She wrote - Sad Sad news! Shraddhanjali Naman

Swanand Kirkire

अब राहत साहब भी ? .......शायरी के जगत की एक बुलंद आवाज़, हमारी माटी के सच्चे RockStar ..इंदौर से मेरे अग्रज .. डॉ राहत इंदौरी साहब आप की कमी कौन भरेगा ? अलविदा महबूब शायर ❤️ — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) August 11, 2020

Poet Swanand Kirkire responded to the news as well. He called the late poet a true "rockstar" and expressed his sadness over the void left behind. He ended his tweet with a goodbye.

Anubhav Sinha

Director Anubhav Sinha also tweeted out to commemorate the late poet's memory. He penned down a few words that were written by the late poet. His tweet was also a mixture of Hindi and Urdu words.

Annu Kapoor

One of greatest modern Indian poet has left for heavenly abode. Janab Rahat Indori saheb is no more ! Heartfelt condolences



इन्ना लिल्लाहे वा इन्ना इलाहे राजीउन

Inna Lillahe WA inna ilahe

Raji’oon

أنا لله وانا اليه راجعون — ANNU KAPOOR (@annukapoor_) August 11, 2020

Actor Annu Kapoor also penned down a few emotional words for the late poet. He wrote - One of greatest modern Indian poet has left for heavenly abode. Janab Rahat Indori saheb is no more ! Heartfelt condolences.

Pooja Batra

May your Soul R.I.P @rahatindori. Ur talent was exceptional. Condolences to your loved ones and Fans. pic.twitter.com/ioEn5xEi8F — Pooja Batra Shah (@iampoojabatra) August 11, 2020

Actor Pooja Batra also paid tribute to the late artist. She posted an image of Rahat Indori and wrote - May your Soul R.I.P @rahatindori Ur talent was exceptional. Condolences to your loved ones and Fans.

Shankar Mahadevan

Really saddened after hearing that our dearest @rahatindori is no more . His poetry , his songs will live on for ever !! Will miss you Rahat sahab 🙏 — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) August 11, 2020

Shankar Mahadevan paid tribute to the late artist as well on Twitter. He wrote - Really saddened after hearing that our dearest @rahatindori is no more . His poetry , his songs will live on for ever !! Will miss you Rahat sahab.

Ehsaan Noorani

My introduction to #RahatIndori was through #ARRahman's album #Meenaxi (2004) where Indori penned some truly spectacular gems– Rang Hai, Do Kadam, Dhuan Dhuan & Ye Rishta!

And the 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 Dhuan Dhuan he wrote for #ShankarEhsanLoy's #MissionKashmir (2000).#RIP Indori sahab. pic.twitter.com/YV3MgJTkx9 — Floydian Slip (@NauBow_) August 11, 2020

Ehsaan Noorani reposted a detailed post regarding Rahat Indori on Twitter. The post mentioned - My introduction to #RahatIndori was through #ARRahman's album #Meenaxi (2004) where Indori penned some truly spectacular gems– Rang Hai, Do Kadam, Dhuan Dhuan & Ye Rishta! And the 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 Dhuan Dhuan he wrote for #ShankarEhsanLoy's #MissionKashmir (2000). #RIP Indori sahab. He also added one of his own tweets, take a look:

RIP #RahatIndori poet and lyricist — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) August 11, 2020

Pankaj Udhas

Naye kirdār aate jā rahe haiñ

magar nāTak purānā chal rahā hai

Saddened by sudden passing away of Dr Rahat Indori one of the most acclaimed celebrity Urdu poet and a bollywood lyricist. His contribution to Urdu literature is immense may his soul rest in eternal peace pic.twitter.com/YIBYO50yws — Pankaj Udhas (@Pankajkudhas) August 11, 2020

Pankaj Udhas also penned down an emotional post for the late poet. He mentioned - Naye kirdār aate jā rahe haiñ magar nāTak purānā chal rahā hai Saddened by sudden passing away of Dr Rahat Indori one of the most acclaimed celebrity Urdu poet and a bollywood lyricist. His contribution to Urdu literature is immense may his soul rest in eternal peace

Raj Babbar

यक़ीन नहीं हो रहा। राहत इंदौरी साहब नहीं रहे। ख़ामोशी से अलविदा कह गया वो शायर, वो दोस्त जिसकी बेबाकी दिलों की गहराइयों में समाती चली जाती थी।



आम आदमी के मसलों को महफ़िलों, मुशायरों में जिस ज़िंदादिली से गढ़ते थे उसे कोई कैसे भूल सकता है। राहत भाई - आप बहुत याद आओगे। pic.twitter.com/CPn8VH9brE — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) August 11, 2020

Raj Babbar wrote about the late poet in detail. He mentioned how people would always remember the late poet and added a video of Rahat Indori as well. His tweet was in Hindi.

Nagma

Actor and politician Nagma also responded on the death of Rahat Indori with grief. She prayed for the late poet to rest in peace. The actor mentioned - #RahatIndori Ji RIP

Promo Pic Credit: Nagma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram, Rahat Indori's Facebook and Mohit Chauhan's Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.