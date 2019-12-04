Rahul Khanna's 'Wagtastic Wednesday' Picture Is Winning The Internet

Rahul Khanna sure knows how to win the hearts. From sharing oh-so-good-looking shirtless pictures mid-week to now him sharing an adorable picture with the puppies — Khanna is winning the Internet. The actor dressed in a white unbuttoned shirt and shorts was surrounded by dogs and wished his fans a 'wagtastic Wednesday'.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Tanisha Mukerji were among the first ones to drop comments with heart emojis. One user wrote: "Love your pawsitive energy". Another fan said, "I think I liked this picture 3 times already 😭 so much love!!!. Netizens were awed looking at the picture and called it 'cute'.

Rahul Khanna has asked fans to keep an eye on his social media accounts to find out about his next film project. The actor has movies such as "Earth" "Bollywood/ Hollywood" and "Wake Up Sid" to his credit. "Lots of things are coming up. I'll let you know when things will happen. Keep an eye on my social media," Rahul told PTI in 2018. When asked about his distance from the media, the actor said he is "a bit of a reserved person". "I do keep to myself a bit but I'm happy to come and interact, when the opportunity presents itself," he added. The actor was last seen in 2013 film "Fireflies".

Recently, Malaika shared photographs on her Instagram story where she sported a silver sequined gown with a thigh-high slit, looking absolutely gorgeous. The post received many likes and comments but the picture went viral once the actor Rahul Khanna posted a comment on it. In the comment, he said he would not want to take charge of ironing that. The comment was a dig on the cloth that hung behind Malaika in the background. Malaika too replied to his comment. She laughed at his comment and said that sometimes even messy is good.

