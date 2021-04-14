Rahul Roy Shares His COVID Story, Questions How He Contracted Virus Without Leaving Home

Actor Rahul Roy, who recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, to share his COVID-19 story. The actor shared a post where he ticked mark that he was tested positive for COVID-19. Along with the picture he went on to explain how without leaving his house he and his family had contracted the virus.

He wrote, “My Resident Floor was sealed on 27th March as a neighbour had got tested positive so as a precautionary measure we all were sealed within Flats for 14days”. He added, “I and my family had to fly to Delhi on 11th April so we did RTPCR test from Metropolis Lab on 7th April only to receive the test reports on 10th April stating my whole family @romeersen and @priyankaroy_pia are Covid positive”.

The actor revealed, “We had no symptoms at all, and we came to know that the same day BMC officials were doing testing for the whole society so we again did the Antigen test and we all were negative, and moments later again gave samples for RTPCR which went to Suburban Lab but the test report has still not been given to me”.

He further added, “BMC officials came made me and my family sign isolation forms, sanitised my home, the doctor called asking random questions of what my family business is into? Where is our office? Travel itineraries... haha don’t know what the connection was? Suggested me to get hospitalised to which I replied We have no symptoms so he said ok and suggested to make a chart of oxygen level and take medicines which I am doing since the time I came back post brain stroke from the hospital”.

Rahul then added, "I know covid is there but how did I and my family contract this virus without leaving the house, without meeting people or even without going for walks is a question I will never be answered to? My sister @priyankaroy_pia is a yogini and a breathing expert who practices ancient breathing techniques and did not leave the house since 3 months, and without any symptoms has been shown positive in the reports”. He concluded saying, “for now waiting for second 14 days’ quarantine to get over and redo my tests and hope to be back soon with negative reports”. Take a look at the post below.