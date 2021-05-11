Rahul Vohra's Wife Demands Justice, Shares Heartbreaking Video Of Actor From Hospital

‘Justice for every Rahul’, was the message from Rahul Vohra’s wife and co-actor Jyoti Tiwari after the actor’s untimely death recently. She highlighted the alleged medical negligence at the Delhi hospital where he breathed his last, by posting a video of him explaining his trouble. Rahul Vohra, while gasping for breath was seen sharing his struggle to a lack of oxygen supply and the attendants making him wait for a long time before coming to attend him.

Rahul Vohra’s wife Jyoti demands justice for him

Jyoti Tiwari posted a video of Rahul Vohra from his hospital bed, in a critical condition. In the video, he was heard saying, “There is immense value for this (pointing to his oxygen mask) in today’s time, without this, the patient gasps. Nothing is coming out of this."

"When the attendant came, I told her about it. There is a bottle, which has to be filled and the flow has to be increased. In this only water is coming, they just fill and leave," he added.

The late actor added, "Then we have to keep calling them. They just don’t come, they come after one, one-and-a-half hours. Till then manage, splash water, and wear this, then they again check the water, fill it and bring it again."

"They just don’t know that is the bottle, there have to keep the water minimum and increase the flow. When you request them for something, they say 'yes, we are coming in a minute.' But they are just not coming,” he said.

Along with the video, Jyoti wrote, ‘Everyone knows that my Rahul has gone, but no one knows how he went. This is the kind of treatment at Rajeev Gandhi super specialty hospital Tahirpur Delhi."

"I hope that my husband receives justice. One more Rahul should not go away like this,” she added.

Rahul Vohra, who has worked in the Netflix film Unfreedom and had a YouTube channel, breathed his last on May 8. His death left netizens in shock after he posted on Facebook, about his struggle about finding an oxygen bed, and that he would have been saved if he had got good treatment.

