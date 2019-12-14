Raj Babbar Pens An Emotional Note In Memory Of Late Smita Patil

Actor Raj Babbar took to his Instagram handle to shared a beautiful picture of his late wife and actress Smita Patil. Babbar also wrote a heart-warming message along with the picture. For those unaware, Smita Patil passed away at the age of 31 in 1986, due to childbirth complications after giving birth to son Prateik Babbar.

Opening up about the first meeting with Smita Patil, Raj Babbar in an interview said, "I met her for the first time in Rourkela in Orissa, where we had gone to shoot Satish Misra’s film Bheegi Palken. Our first meeting ended in a sort of clash – a sweet clash that laid the foundation of a relationship later. I was impressed by her from the word go."

Remembering Smita on her birth anniversary. Though very short, the journey with her was so memorable. She went away silently. The sound of that silence however, shall never fade. pic.twitter.com/QGNKK4pKZ1 — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) October 17, 2019

On his mother’s death anniversary, in 2016, Prateik wrote: “My mother died Today! 30 years ago on the 13th of December. Smita’s spirit still lives on.. And lives on with pride and honour and dignity! 30’years later Smita still manages to make an entire country miss her.. be proud of who she was and what she achieved.. and the wonderful things she did for people. She truly was special. An Angel. God sent.. Truly.. She was gods child. But then the gods got greedy and wanted to keep her for themselves. Yess They got the better of her. She always made us so proud and will continue to make us proud and continue to inspire so many.. R.I.P. Smita Patil 1955-1986. I love her.. as much as I hate her for never being there. I’m grateful that I’m her son. A son of a great woman! A true icon! A legend!. I will make her proud! And I will not rest till I do!”

