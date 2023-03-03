Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's Bheed Captures COVID-19 Lockdown In Black-and-white

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed will be a black-and-white film, the makers said on Friday (March 3). The Anubhav Sinha directorial is based on the coronavirus lockdown that was enforced in 2020. A teaser clip was shared by the makers that drew similarities between the Covid-19 time and the 1947 partition. It seems like the movie will seek to draw parallels between the two periods.

Sharing the video, film’s lead actor Rajkummar wrote, "Hum kahaani bata rahe hai uss waqt ki jab batwara desh mein nahi, samaaj mein hua tha. #Bheed, a story of the darkest times, in black and white. Releasing in cinemas on 24th March 2023. #BheedInBlackAndWhite."

Check out the post here:

Director Anubhav Sinha explained the reason behind presenting the film in black-and-white. He said, "Bheed is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity. The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colors from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country.”

More on Anubhav Sinha's Bheed

Bheed is based on the period of human struggle that followed the eruption of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown. The film will depict how the lower middle class families and migrant labourers had to face a challenging time during the lockdown. They found themselves stranded without basic necessities as the attempted to return to their villages.

Narrated by Ashutosh Rana, Bheed compares the lockdown period of 2020 with the 1947 partition which led to the emergence of India and Pakistan.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, Bheed stars Pankaj Kapur, Ashutosh Rana and Dia Mirza in major roles. The film is co-produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 24.