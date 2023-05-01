Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor Wrap Shoot For Sharan Sharma Film Mr & Mrs Mahi

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor have wrapped filming for their cricket drama movie "Mr & Mrs Mahi".

Dharma Productions shared the news of the film wrap on Instagram on Sunday night.

"And it's a wrap for 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi!' Ready for the final innings, we'll see you soon in cinemas near you!" the post read.

Rao and Kapoor, who are reuniting after horror comedy "Roohi", also shared the same post on their respective Instagram pages.

"Mr And Mrs Mahi” is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 film “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” starring Kapoor in the title role.

Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have backed the film for Dharma Productions.

The makers are yet to lock the release date for the movie.