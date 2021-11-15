Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Tie The Knot After '11 Years Of Love, Romance, Friendship'

After a dreamy engagement ceremony, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa, leaving the fans in awe. The lavish wedding ceremony took place in Chandigarh today. To update his fans, Rajkummar Rao took to his official Instagram handle and posted a pair of adorable pictures from his big day.

Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with Patralekhaa

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Rajkummar Rao dropped a pair of pictures that were captured during their wedding. In the pictures, Rajkummar can be seen putting vermilion on the forehead of Patralekhaa, while she flashes her bright smile. As for the caption, Rajkummar wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa

Here’s to forever .. and beyond." As soon as the pictures were up, many celebs rushed to shower love and congratulate the newlyweds.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's relationship timeline

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for ten years and have been staying together. Though Rajkummar and Patralekhaa made their relationship official a while ago, they have been spotted together quite many times in their ten years of relationship. In 2019, in a post by Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa opened up about her relationship with the actor. During the interaction, she recalled when she first saw Rajkummar Rao in the film Love Sex Aur Dhoka and stated how she thought he was a weird man. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao revealed how he saw her in an ad on TV and decided to get married to her.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao